WENATCHEE — Chelan County on Monday ordered owners and operators of short-term vacation rentals, Air B&Bs and campgrounds, among others, to cease operations or face a $500 per day fine.
The order, in effect through May 4 to match the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation called to help stop the spread of COVID-19, comes with some exceptions. Owners and operators of the rental, vacation and camping facilities can lease the facilities to those participating in “essential” activities.
That includes “first responders and medical personnel who need alternative residential accommodations due to their risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their daily work, creating their need to reduce the risk of exposure to their own families.”
According to the declaration signed by County Commissioners Doug England, Bob Bugert and Kevin Overbay, the action follows multiple instances where short-term vacation rental owners and operators disregarded requests by Chelan County and the Chelan-Douglas Health District to stop renting “to people who do not need alternative residential accommodations to assist them in the performance of their essential worker duties during this emergency.”
The concern, according to the commissioners, is “an influx of people coming to Chelan County from higher populated urban centers and counties” in search of better access to medical and other public facilities, groceries and services, placing added stress on resources.
The emergency order differentiates between hotels, motels, inns and lodges with on-site management that are not located in residential zones. It also does not require removal of people who are already staying in the facilities.
The description of prohibited actions also includes the use of any vehicle for camping, sleeping or occupancy while not traveling in Chelan County unless it’s on the owner’s property.
For details on the order, to go co.chelan.wa.us.
This story will be updated.