WATERVILLE — The Chelan County Commission released a proclamation Tuesday allowing some construction projects to continue.
The action comes in the middle of confusion over the effect of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order on private construction.
On April 8, the Douglas County Commission released a proclamation allowing construction crews to finish work on homes purchased before quarantine restrictions. But, a governor's office spokesman later said, the commission misinterpreted the language in the proclamation that was intended to allow financial transactions to be completed.
The governor’s office will send a letter providing further guidance, said Mike Faulk, an Inslee spokesman.
The Chelan County Commission on Tuesday released a proclamation similar to the Douglas County proclamation after listening to a conference call with state officials.
The Chelan County action allows construction companies to finish work on single-family residences, according to the proclamation. It will also allow work on reservoirs, seawalls and piers/docks to be completed along Lake Chelan, before water levels rise.
State officials were non-committal in their discussion with the county about whether allowing existing projects to continue was proper, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said. Some projects, such as those around Lake Chelan, are time sensitive.
If the governor’s office comes back and says that the proclamation is not OK, the Chelan County Commission will revisit it, England said.
“It allows us to get quite a bit done until they do,” he said.
The language in the governor’s proclamation was unclear, Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said. It is impossible to complete some financial transactions without finishing construction.
“You cannot have a real estate contract close as he prescribes you to be able to do in one memorandum, without taking some of these projects to substantial completion,” Steinburg said.
The Douglas County Commission talked to representatives from the governor’s office on Tuesday and is looking for clarification from the governor before it makes any changes, he said. It has already received about 90 applications to finish construction projects.
The governor’s proclamation is hypocritical because it allows for public construction projects to continue, while restricting private projects, Steinburg said.
“If a framer can work on a public works job and maintain proper social distancing and not be at any additional risk to further spreading the virus, then why can’t the same practices be applied to the residential side and private side of construction?” he asked.
Douglas County’s proclamation may be an opportunity for the governor’s office to allow business to pick back up again in a limited capacity, Steinburg said. It doesn’t apply to all construction projects just ones started before the quarantine.
“This is a small step in getting people back to work,” he said. “It is helping people avoid homelessness by allowing the homes that they’ve purchased to be completed. We believe this could be a model for the state to implement for all counties.”
As for any potential health risk, the commission made its decision under the guidance of the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Steinburg said. He cited a letter from Chelan-Douglas Health District as evidence of the health district’s approval.
Director Barry Kling wrote in the letter, “the emphasis in the measure on continued observance of social distancing and worker guidelines is very helpful and will largely mitigate any additional COVID-19 exposures that might occur in projects that would otherwise been suspended.”