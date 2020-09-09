WENATCHEE — People whose food supply has been impacted by COVID-19 can receive food from Serve Wenatchee Valley.
Chelan County is partnering with the non-profit from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 to help families in need, due to COVID-19, according to a news release from Chelan County. The county is providing food to up to 400 families of four who have been told by a medical professional to isolate or quarantine at home.
People can call Serve Wenatchee Valley to find out more about the program at (509) 663-4673.
The program will be working through the existing food program at the Town Toyota Center. The center’s catering service, Beyond Creations, will be delivering the food boxes to people’s residences.
The boxes contain supplies for two to three days including:
- Five pounds of flour
- Three pounds of rice
- Three pounds of beans
- Four loaves of wheat bread
- Three pounds of tortillas
- Four pounds of masa or pasta
- One gallon of vegetable oil
- Three pounds of lard
- Ten pounds of potatoes
- Twelve cans of vegetables
- Twelve cans of fruit
People will also receive three kits containing gloves, hand sanitizer, lysol disinfectant spray, hand soap, acetaminophen and more.