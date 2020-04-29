WENATCHEE — Chelan County Public Works has reopened its office to the public by appointment only.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced a restart for low-risk private construction if certain precautions are taken, like social distancing. Public construction had already been allowed to continue under his stay home order.
Public Works handles requests such as applications for approaches to county roads, address and road names, working in the county right-of-way, directional signage and stormwater design for new construction.
For details on submitting permits by email or fax, visit wwrld.us/2yQZfVh. Staff will determine if they can answer questions or if an appointment is needed.
Be prepared to pay for your permit via check or credit card at the appointment. Don’t visit the office if you’re sick, and wear a mask to your appointment if possible.