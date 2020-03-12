WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will close its office lobbies and entrances to the public starting Friday.
Public meetings rooms and auditoriums in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Chelan offices will also be closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to a Thursday press release.
Customers can reach PUD staff during weekday hours at 663-8121. Payments can also be left in drop boxes at the utility’s offices, according to the release.
The PUD’s parks division has also stopped taking reservations for special events in PUD parks until May 21.
The utility is also taking internal measures to protect staff members, according to the release. Some employees with elevated risk factors are being allowed to work from home.
Business travel has been halted and most in-person staff meetings have been canceled.
Crews are still staffed to respond to power outages and the 24/7 outage hotline, 877-783-8123, is also still being monitored, according to the release.
The PUD has been working with the Chelan-Douglas Health District, state and national health experts, and other state PUDs to determine these measures and next steps, according to the release.