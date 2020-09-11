EAST WENATCHEE — A Chelan County man in his 60s is the 12th person in the county to die of COVID-19.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported the death Thursday. Douglas County has reported seven virus-related deaths.
“Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious,” the health district said in a news release. “COVID-19 is easily spread to close contacts, friends, family and loved ones before a person knows they are unintentionally spreading the virus. Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask-up, social distance and avoid group gatherings.”