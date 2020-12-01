EAST WENATCHEE — A man in his 40s is the 29th person to die from COVID-19 in Chelan County.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported his death on Monday in a news release. The health district did not provide information on the man's city of residence or whether he had pre-existing conditions.
Other North Central Washington counties have had the following deaths counts:
- Douglas County: 7
- Grant County: 36
- Okanogan County: 26
North Central Washington is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases with 29 people now at Central Washington Hospital as of Tuesday, six of them on ventilators.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reports a rate of 863.8 positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Nov. 24, a record high for the health district.
It takes two weeks for medical centers to feel the impact of a COVID-19 surge, which could mean things might get worse, Confluence Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Lake said.