WENATCHEE — Chelan County remains in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s new two-phase reopening plan.
The state Department of Health released an update on Friday of where all the state’s regions were in terms of Inslee’s plan and every county in the state remains in Phase 1, according to data from the state agency.
Inslee released a new plan, “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery,” plan on Jan. 5. The new plan groups counties into regions that must qualify together to pass four metrics in regards to COVID-19 infections to move to Phase 2. The plan only has two phases.
The North Central Region includes Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties, according to the governor's office website.
The North Central Region is failing in two metrics to move to Phase 2:
- The 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased by 1% and needs to decrease by 10%.
- The 7-day percent of COVID-19 tests that came back positive increased by 15% and needs to decrease by 10%.
The North Central Region exceeded metrics in two areas:
- The 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases (number of cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period) decreased by 24% and needed to decrease by 10%.
- The average 7-day percentage of intensive care unit beds occupied was at 76% and needs to be less than 90%.
According to the governor’s website, Phase 1 restrictions includes the following:
- Social gatherings are prohibited indoors
- Social gatherings outdoors are limited to 10 people
- Indoor dining prohibited
- Weddings and funerals limited to no more than 30 people and indoor ceremonies prohibited
- Gyms by appointment, no longer than 45 minutes per session, one customer per 500 square feet
- Low and moderate outdoor fitness allowed, such as hunting fishing, motorsports, parks, camping and hiking
- Private rentals of aquariums, indoor theaters and concert halls allowed with households of no more than six people
- Outdoor theaters, concerts and zoos must limit people to groups of 10 that are limited to two households
Phase 2 restrictions includes the following:
- Max of five people allowed to gather indoors and only two households
- Max of 15 people allowed to gather outside and only two households
- Indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity
- Weddings and funerals allowed with appropriate venue requirements
- Gyms must maintain 25% capacity
- Low, moderate and high-risk sport competitions can occur outdoors with up to 200 spectators
- Theaters, aquariums and museums can reopen with 25% capacity
- Outdoor theaters and concerts and zoos can occur with up to 200 spectators, groups of 15 that are limited to two households
The rate of COVID-19 infection in Chelan and Douglas counties went up from 666.5 per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Dec. 30 to 693.9 per 100,000 as of Jan. 6, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data.
The number of people hospitalized has gone up in Chelan and Douglas counties with 36 as of Monday. It was at 32 on Thursday.
The COVID-19 rate in Grant County fell from 698 per 100,000 over a two-week period on Jan. 2 to 650 per 100,000 on Jan. 4, according to the Grant County Health District website.
Okanogan County’s rate is at 341.7 per 100,000 as of Jan. 8, according to the Okanogan Public Health website.