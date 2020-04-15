WENATCHEE — On normal days, each area of Chelan County PUD’s fiber internet network follows its own slightly varied usage pattern.
But these are not normal days. After the statewide stay-home order confined droves of people to their homes, nearly the whole county has fallen into a very similar work-from-home pattern, said Mike Coleman, managing director of fiber and telecommunications for the PUD.
“What we tend to see very, very consistently is the bandwidth is already coming up the slope starting right after 8 a.m,” he said. “It climbs steadily until 8 to 9 p.m. in the evening, then around 10 p.m. it starts back down the slope and reaches the bottom somewhere around 2 or 3 a.m.”
The PUD has seen internet usage 20-25% above average over the past few weeks. With the slowdown of many commercial customers, daily county power usage has dipped up to 12%.
“We have seen a significant increase in the (bandwidth) usage,” he said. “Of course it varies by time of day, the traditional busy hour has been expanded and there’s almost been another one created from all the people working at home.”
Chelan County PUD set a new record high for bandwidth usage just last December between Christmas and New Year's, Coleman said.
“What we saw in the first two weeks of the COVID crisis matched and may have slightly exceeded that,” he said.
The PUD provides a wholesale fiber network to local internet service providers who complete the connection to individual customers. So far, that network has been able to accommodate the load, Coleman said.
There was a short period where they hit a patch of latency and congestion, he said. Working with the service providers, the PUD was able to reroute enough traffic to rebalance the network.
“Yes, we’ve had a lot of bandwidth run through it in the past few weeks, but it’s handled it well and we expect it to continue to handle it well,” he said. “We’re constantly monitoring, managing and making adjustments to ensure the quality of service we’re delivering.”
Douglas County PUD hasn’t seen a significant change in either power or internet use, spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert said Tuesday.