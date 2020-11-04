EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported on Wednesday a new death from COVID-19 in Chelan County.
The resident was a female in her 70s, the health district said in a news release.
The health district does not report the date of death or whether the deceased had underlying health issues.
The new death brings Chelan County’s total to 22, the release said. Douglas County has had seven residents die from the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday evening, a total of 2,494 Chelan County residents and 1,457 Douglas County residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began in March.