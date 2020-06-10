OLYMPIA — Chelan and Douglas counties have been approved to move to a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.
State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Wednesday granted a request from the Chelan-Douglas Health District's Board of Health for the transition. The board had voted Friday to apply for Phase 1.5, which will allow some businesses and activities to resume with restrictions.
Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said he’s happy to move to a modified Phase 1 but disappointed that the two counties could not move to a full Phase 2. The Board of Health will meet Monday to decide next steps, he said.
England said the only criteria the counties didn’t meet was the total number of cases.
“Hospitalization is extremely low and has been low for a long time,” he said. “We feel that should have been considered most. They didn’t take our full request; they modified it somewhat and put us on some restrictions. But we’re pleased that we’re at least able to move this far. The bright spot is the number of cases the last week has been very low, so we’re encouraged to be able to apply for a full Phase 2 very soon.”
Businesses allowed to reopen in Phase 1.5 include restaurants, retail, personal services and pet grooming, all at reduced capacity and with social distancing in place. View the Board of Health’s full proposal at cdhd.wa.gov.
Grant County was approved for Phase 2 on May 23, and Okanogan County was approved for Phase 2 on Friday. As of Wednesday there were three counties in Phase 1, three in a modified Phase 1, 24 in Phase 2 and nine in Phase 3.
To be eligible to move to the next phase, counties must have support from the local health officer, board of health and county commission. They must show they have adequate hospital bed availability, testing and contact tracing capacity, and personal protective equipment.
The goal is 25 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days, with hospitalizations flat or decreasing. However, the Department of Health says metrics are “targets, not hardline measures” and the department will consider other goals as well as information provided by the counties.