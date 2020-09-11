EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health has appointed a new interim director.
Nathan Weed, a state Department of Health employee, was named interim administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District during a special meeting of the board Wednesday, according to a health district news release.
He replaces Bruce Buckles who was appointed as interim administrator on June 24 after former Health Administrator Barry Kling retired.
The plan was always to be the temporary administrator, he was only going to do it for 90 days, Buckles said in an interview on Friday. The board wasn't able to find a permanent replacement and so they decided to have Weed take over as interim administrator.
"It's been double time that's for sure, because I'm still responsible for Aging and Adult Care and I serve on a number of other boards and I serve as the hospital administrator in Royal City," Buckles said.
The health district needed more help to reduce the number of positive coronavirus test results in both counties and the disproportionate impact on the Latino community, said Dan Sutton, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health chair.
Weed is the director of Community Health Systems at the state Department of Health, according to the news release. The state Department of Health assisted the board in finding an interim replacement, while it looks for someone to fill the role permanently.
Buckles is the executive director of Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington. He will return to his role heading Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington and will by the health district's Special Projects Coordinator, according to the news release.
Weed has a background in infectious diseases, epidemiology and public health preparedness and response, according to the news release. He has also served as the incident commander for the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.