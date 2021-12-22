WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health reached consensus Monday on the size of its new board to comply with new legislation requiring members of the public, including a medical professional and others, to be included.
The eight members of the current board decided to increase the size of the board to 12, an early suggestion made by several of the county commissioners.
A dual-county health district like the Chelan-Douglas Health District must have an equal number of non-elected individuals and elected officials, according to House Bill 1152 which was signed into law in May.
The current board is composed of eight members: four county commissioners, two city mayors and two city councilmembers.
The future board would be split down the middle with six elected officials and six non-elected members.
On the elected side, four county commissioners would be on the board, two from each county.
The other two elected positions would be filled by a representative from a small city and another from a large city with both counties being represented. These two positions would rotate after a certain period of time which has not been set.
According to state law, one of the six non-elected positions need to be filled by a tribal representative selected by the American Indian Health Commission for Washington State since Chelan County contains some Indian trust lands.
The next step was to decide on the process to select the additional five non-elected members.
The five non-elected board members need to represent one of these categories:
- Health care providers, including practicing doctors, dentists, nurses and epidemiologists.
- Consumers of public health who have faced significant health inequities. This category cannot include elected officials or those who have a financial interest in any health agency.
- Community stakeholders like community nonprofits working with underrepresented communities and the business community.
Chelan County commissioner Kevin Overbay said at Monday's meeting that in previous discussions with Douglas County Commissioner Dan Sutton and health district Administrator Luke Davies, they discussed the possibility of creating a subcommittee to help narrow the applicants.
The subcommittee would conduct interviews with the candidates and make recommendations to the county commissioners serving on the board, Overbay said.
State law requires that the county commissioners on the board make the final decision on who is appointed to the board.
The subcommittee would be composed of five members: a Chelan County commissioner, Douglas County commissioner, the health district administrator, a city official from a large city and one from a small city within the district.
These positions have not been set yet, but will be decided by each respective Chelan and Douglas county commissions.
"I think it's important that we have a well-rounded selection committee," Sutton said. "We have an opportunity here to significantly enhance the services to the community by representing or having board members who are not traditional members of boards like this representing the community. And I think it is an opportunity for tremendous value."
The subcommittee will likely be composed of elected officials already on the board, Overbay said.
Applications for the open positions became available Dec. 5 with a Jan. 10 deadline to applyl
Prospective board members can find an application at wwrld.us/application. People also can request an application be mailed to them by calling the health district at (509) 886-6400 and asking for the human resources department.
As of Tuesday, the Chelan-Douglas Health District has received 10 applications for the five non-elected positions.