NCW — Chelan and Douglas counties and their municipalities will benefit from over $8.6 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Funding was allocated by factors such as population and COVID-19 impact. The money can go toward everything from public health and human services to small business and economic support.

“Cities and counties are the places we live — and they are the governments closest to the people. They are taking extraordinary measures to protect their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to provide the basic services we all rely on,” state Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in a Friday news release. “Commerce is committed to moving these critical dollars as quickly as possible so communities can plan and prepare for safe reopening and recovery.”

Nearly $300 million in CARES Act funding has been awarded to the state. The money can be used for costs incurred by the local governments in response to the crisis from March 1 through Oct 31, 2020.

Amounts awarded Chelan County: $4,313,100

Wenatchee: $1,039,500

Chelan: $127,950

Cashmere: $93,000

Leavenworth: $61,200

Entiat: $37,650

Douglas County: $2,355,100

East Wenatchee: $411,300

Bridgeport: $75,000

Waterville: $35,550

Rock Island: $33,900

Mansfield: $25,000

Coulee Dam: $25,000

