NCW — Chelan and Douglas counties and their municipalities will benefit from over $8.6 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
Funding was allocated by factors such as population and COVID-19 impact. The money can go toward everything from public health and human services to small business and economic support.
“Cities and counties are the places we live — and they are the governments closest to the people. They are taking extraordinary measures to protect their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to provide the basic services we all rely on,” state Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in a Friday news release. “Commerce is committed to moving these critical dollars as quickly as possible so communities can plan and prepare for safe reopening and recovery.”
Nearly $300 million in CARES Act funding has been awarded to the state. The money can be used for costs incurred by the local governments in response to the crisis from March 1 through Oct 31, 2020.
Amounts awarded Chelan County: $4,313,100
Wenatchee: $1,039,500
Chelan: $127,950
Cashmere: $93,000
Leavenworth: $61,200
Entiat: $37,650
Douglas County: $2,355,100
East Wenatchee: $411,300
Bridgeport: $75,000
Waterville: $35,550
Rock Island: $33,900
Mansfield: $25,000
Coulee Dam: $25,000