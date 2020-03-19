OLYMPIA — Chelan and Douglas counties are receiving a combined $885,447 in state emergency funding to create housing needed to isolate COVID-19 patients.
The state Department of Commerce made $30 million in grants immediately available to every county. Each is getting at least $250,000, with the rest distributed based on the number of homeless identified in the annual Point in Time Count.
Chelan County is receiving $615,800, and Douglas County is getting $269,647. The money will go to quarantining people experiencing homelessness and others who can’t isolate themselves at home.
“We’re talking things like renting motel rooms — whatever that might look like — or finding a facility and outfitting it adequately to house, specifically, COVID-19 positive (patients) who need to be sequestered, or at least isolated, so they don’t spread the disease to the community but aren’t sick enough to have to be hospitalized,” said Dan Sutton, chairman for the Douglas County Commission. “... This will keep them out of the hospital rooms where those who are more serious or critical have access to ventilators and around-the-clock care and things like that.”
Sutton said the two counties will likely pool their money because the crisis affects the whole region.
“People who get sick in Chelan County, people who get sick in Douglas County — and I mean anywhere in Douglas County — are going to end up down here in the valley,” he said. “That’s where they’re going to get transported to. If they’re ill enough, they’re going to go to CVCH (Columbia Valley Community Health) or Confluence Health because those, realistically, are the facilities that are equipped to deal with this.”
Doug England, chairman of the Chelan County Commission, said specific locations for the housing will have to be negotiated.
“A couple of locations or facilities have been tentatively identified and are very promising and would be able to go online very quickly,” he said.