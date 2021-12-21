WENATCHEE — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on a downward trend in Chelan and Douglas counties, but the presence of the new omicron variant has health officials worried.
"There's no evidence of (the omicron variant) yet in Chelan-Douglas counties," Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies said at Monday's board of health meeting. "We're continuing primary, booster and pediatric vaccination clinics to make sure we get ahead of this."
As of Dec. 18, about 62.6% of all Chelan County residents are fully vaccinated. In Douglas County, 56.4% of all residents are fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health data.
More than 27,000 people have also received booster doses in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Davies said in an interview with The Wenatchee World that the area is seeing a "healthy demand" for boosters, but would like to see those numbers go up.
"We're really, really trying to push people to get booster doses because that will help reduce and slow down transmission and also keep some people out of the hospital," he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the omicron variant will likely be more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain, but more data is needed to confirm whether omicron causes more severe illness.
Davies also said that the omicron variant can make it through the entire two-county area in 30 to 45 days.
"The Washington Department of Health estimate (omicron's) doubling time at two to three days," he said at the board of health meeting. "Now, to put this in perspective, the (original strain) doubled every 10 to 14 days, delta doubled just about every week. In North Central Washington, we haven't detected omicron yet. And when I say that, it's not a question of if, but when."
Davies said that besides getting a booster, people should continue to wear their mask and socially distance. And if people travel for the holidays, to get tested when they return, he said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have been on the decline since late-November.
As of Dec. 21, 19 people were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19, the lowest total count since Aug. 7, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
Fifteen out of the 19 people hospitalized were unvaccinated. And only three patients out of the 19 were in the Intensive Care Unit.
COVID-19 cases are also on the decline.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a 14-day case rate of 258.6 per 100,000 people for Chelan County as of Dec. 16. A month ago, the 14-day rate was 605.7 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health.
In Douglas County, the case rate was 214.9 per 100,000. A month ago, the rate was 585.14 per 100,000.