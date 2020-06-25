WENATCHEE ⁠— Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling will retire in about a month. 

Barry Kling.jpg

Barry Kling

Administrator, Chelan-Douglas Health District

Kling said Thursday he will be 67 years old in October and decided that it was time to retire. He did not give any other reason for his retirement. He does not know who will replace him. He declined to comment on the future of the health district.

His retirement comes as the health district is deeply involved in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health district’s nurse, Carol McCormick, is also retiring at the end of the month, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said. Overbay is a member of the Chelan-Douglas Health Board.

