EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District has hired Luke Davies as its permanent administrator.
Davies accepted the position on Monday, Interim Health District Administrator Nathan Weed said in an email he sent to Chelan-Douglas Board of Health members and others.
Davies is the program officer at the University of Washington for the International Training and Education Center for Health. He will start on Jan. 11.
The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health made the selection on Dec. 7 after going through an interview process with several candidates, during a special meeting.
Davies is an Eastmont High School graduate, Weed said in his email. He attended Seattle Pacific University and worked coordinating a field hospital in the Dominican Republic, where he helped manage a cholera outbreak.
He later earned a master's degree in public health from the University of Washington. He then went on to monitor and evaluate medical education programs in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Davies speaks English, French and Haitian Creole, according to Weed.