WENATCHEE — COVID-19 incidence rates in Chelan and Douglas counties are declining as more people get vaccinated, but local health officials continue to encourage masking despite recent easing of federal masking guidance.
In Chelan County, the incidence rate has plateaued at 96.7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from May 10 to May 14, according to data from the Chelan-Douglas Health District. Douglas County's rate has dropped since May 10 from 107.4 to 105.1 per 100,000 on May 14.
"We're an island right now," said Dr. Malcolm Butler, health officer for the Chelan-Douglas Health District. "Even though our numbers are looking reassuring, we're an island amongst a high-risk sea."
Butler referred to a New York Times COVID-19 risk level chart that uses county case numbers per capita and test positivity to measure how risky any county in the United States is. Chelan and Douglas have been defined as "high risk," but every county around the two counties are labeled "very high risk." Find the New York Times COVID-19 chart and other COVID-19 info here: wwrld.us/NYT.
As of May 18, Central Washington Hospital had eight people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with nobody in the intensive care unit. Throughout North Central Washington — Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties — roughly 6% to 7% of hospital beds are filled with COVID patients.
In the region, there are more cases in smaller hospitals relative to Central Washington Hospital, according to Butler.
"With the most medically vulnerable vaccinated and thus protected, we're seeing a lot of people who tolerate the disease fairly well," Butler said at Monday's board of health meeting. "They're sick enough to need the hospital. They need hydration, they need oxygen support, but they're not sick enough to need an intensive care unit or the proning team or any of the other stuff we do in the bigger ICU."
New masking guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have put local health officials in a bit of an awkward phase as they await more detailed instructions from the state Department of Health and the state Department of Labor and Industries, said Butler.
"Like wildland firefighters, we're anxious at the health district to really call the pandemic contained," Butler said. "And because masking is so effective and really, compared with hospitalization, relatively easy. We'd like to encourage people to continue masking until the rest of the state cools down."
According to the new CDC masking guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals would be able to stop wearing masks in most settings.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.
The state Department of Health, however, requires that everyone use a mask in places like schools public transit, hospitals and long-term care facilities regardless of vaccination status.
Butler especially recommends that employees in tourist-based industries and people in confined spaces with people not part of their bubble continue masking.
"The take-home message is we're waiting for (Department of Health) and (Labor and Industries) to provide us their guidance," Butler said. Until then, continue masking, he said.
COVID-19 variants continue to be a concern as their presence in the state continue to increase, according to Butler. The B.1.1.7. variant is 50% more transmissible than the original strain and can possibly cause more severe cases of COVID.
But most health officers are currently concerned with the P.1 Brazilian variant that is likely making vaccines less effective, said Butler.
Butler reported to the board of health that two, fully-vaccinated residents of a local long-term care facility had contracted COVID from a visitor. The health district is sending those specimens for more study, he said.
So as COVID-variants continue to pop up and other countries without much vaccine access continue to see cases skyrocket, the health district will have to remain vigilant for something like the next two years, according to Luke Davies, health administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Contact tracing will continue, and the health district will potentially have to organize booster shots in the future, Davies said.
But for now, the health district director is looking to the approximately 15,000 individuals left to vaccinate in Chelan and Douglas counties.
As of May 15, 61% of people 16 and older in Chelan County have received the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth-highest percentage among all counties in the state, according to data from the Department of Health.
In Douglas County, around 53% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccinations, the 11th-best percentage in the state.
The two-county area has been maintaining 1,500 vaccinations a week, and if this rate continues, the area would reach its goal of 70% coverage in six to 10 weeks, Davies said.
And while 70% coverage is not herd immunity, the closer we get to this benchmark, cases will likely decrease, according to Davies.