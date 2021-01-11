EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is reporting Monday that six more residents of Chelan and Douglas counties have died from COVID-19.
In Chelan County, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 90s, died from COVID-19, according to a health district news release. In Douglas County, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, died from COVID-19.
It brings the total number of deaths to 35 in Chelan County and nine in Douglas County, according to the health district.
The health district defines a COVID-19 death as someone who died and was positive for COVID-19, but did not die from a homicide, suicide or accident. The death certificate must also list COVID-19 like symptoms, such as respiratory distress, pneumonia, respiratory failure or others.
All of the deaths the health district reports are reviewed and confirmed by Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler, including the ones reported Monday, said Veronica Farias, health district spokesperson.
Butler expressed some concern about how the state records COVID-19 deaths during a Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting in December.
Some people were infected with COVID-19 a couple months ago and then died from cancer, which did not seem related to COVID-19, he said during the meeting.