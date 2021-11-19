WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths this week on their online COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total to 127.
The Wenatchee World received additional information on Thursday on nine of the 11 COVID-19 deaths.
One of the deaths occurred in August but wasn't confirmed until November, two were in October, and the other six occurred in November. Six of the nine deaths were unvaccinated people, according to Jennifer Bushong, a Chelan-Douglas Health District spokesperson.
The nine deaths include:
Three men from Douglas County — one in his 50s, one in his 70s and another in his 80s.
Two women from Douglas County — One in her 60s and another in her 90s.
Three men from Chelan County — One in his 50s and two in their 70s.
One woman in her 100s from Chelan County.
The health district delays reporting COVID-19 deaths until they can verify the death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death which can take up to three weeks. The health district also experienced an interruption to its COVID-19 reporting for a little longer than a week due to staff issues.
Okanogan County Public Health reported an additional six COVID-19 deaths on Friday bringing the total to 72.
Three of those six deaths were unvaccinated people, two were fully vaccinated, and one death had an unknown vaccination status, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
The deaths include:
One woman in her 50s.
One woman and one man in their 70s.
Two men and one woman in their 80s.
All reported COVID-19 deaths were verified by the death certificate, testing and other case information, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
