NCW — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Chelan County and seven more in Grant County.
The two men in Chelan County died the third week of January, one was in his 70s the other in his 80s, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. In Grant County, two of the people who died — a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s — were residents of the Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake, bringing the total number of residents who died at the center to 20, according to the Grant County Health District.
Chelan County now has a total of 36 deaths, Grant County 98 and Douglas County 15, according to their respective health districts.
Grant County also had the following deaths:
- Moses Lake man in his 60s
- Soap Lake man in his 60s
- Two Moses Lake men in their 70s
- Coulee City woman in her 70s
The state Department of Health constitutes a COVID-19 death as someone who died that tested positive for COVID-19 and did not die from homicide, suicide or an accident, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District news release. The death certificate must also include COVID-19 symptoms, such as respiratory distress, pneumonia, respiratory failure, hypoxia or others.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler reviews each local COVID-19 death released by the state.
Butler reported during a Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting on Monday that 16 people died between Dec. 14 and Jan. 1. All of the people except one who died had other contributing health factors. Two of the people died at home, one at a long-term care center.