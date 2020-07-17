CHELAN — The Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club has canceled the Chelan Jr. Rodeo, set for Aug. 1-2, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very saddened to have to cancel such a positive and inspiring event for our youth,” rodeo chair Kelly Gilpin said in a news release. “But due to our county still being in Phase 1.5 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan and the unlikelihood that we would be at Phase 3 by Aug. 1, we decided it was best to forgo this year’s junior rodeo.”
Gilpin said donations from businesses and other sponsors will be used for next year’s event.
“While we are disappointed by the current circumstances, we are excited to plan for an even greater Jr. Rodeo in 2021 and look forward to seeing our competitors and supporters there,” she said.
The Chelan Pro Rodeo was also canceled earlier this summer.