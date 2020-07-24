NCW — Chelan and Lake Wenatchee state parks will be closed to additional visitors once the parking lots are full, starting immediately.
The new rules, announced Friday by the state Parks and Recreation Commission, are designed to prevent overcrowding.
Both parks have been experiencing a high number of visitors this summer and have not been maintaining social distancing, particularly in the swim areas, according to the news release.
Park staff will post signs of the closures of the day-use areas at the park entrances and monitor foot traffic into the park to educate visitors, according to the news release.