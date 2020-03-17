Updated, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday:

NCW — The first two positive cases of COVID-19 in Chelan County were reported Tuesday.

One of the patients is a 29-year-old man from Leavenworth and the other is a 56-year-old man from Chelan, Confluence Health Chief Medical Officer-elect Jason Lake said Tuesday.

It’s likely that more positive cases will be confirmed in the next couple days, according to a release from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.

Health officials have expected positive results to rise as healthcare providers increase testing capacity. More testing will allow officials to be better track community spread of the virus, they said.

The health district is following up with the two people and anyone they may have been in contact with, Administrator Barry Kling said Tuesday.

Both were tested March 14, Lake said. The Chelan man came through Confluence Health’s new drive-through testing site and the Leavenworth man came through the emergency room at Central Washington Hospital.

Both men are at home under self-isolation, Lake said.

Confluence Health has now had three positive cases of the illness, including one from Grant County. That person, a Quincy resident in their 80s, was treated at Central Washington Hospital earlier this month. The person passed away from the illness on March 7.

Grant County announced Monday that it had four new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to seven.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 11,582 people in the state tested for the illness and 904 confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health website.

Confluence Health on Saturday began operating a drive-thru testing site that officials say will greatly increase testing capacity. Over the weekend 40 people were tested, nearly matching the 55 people they’d previously tested since the outbreak began.

On Monday alone they tested 67 people, Lake said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.