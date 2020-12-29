CHELAN — Heritage Heights in Chelan now has had 25 positive COVID-19 cases after its second week of testing.
The second round of testing shows four new positive cases and 19 negative results, according to a news release from the long-term adult care center. Two PCR tests that had comeback negative during initial rapid response testing also turned out to be positive. The center has 24 residents and 26 staff members total.
Two residents at the center are in rehabilitation, according to the news release.
The center will only test negative cases and does not re-test positive cases, according to the news release. Staff and residents will continue to be tested until four weeks after the last positive test comes back.
Heritage Heights is one of at least 10 long-term care centers in Chelan County that had COVID-19 outbreaks at the beginning of December, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcolm Butler said. It is now down to nine.
The health district considers a facility to have an outbreak if one staff member and one resident have COVID-19, Butler said.
“So it is pretty darn broad,” Butler said. “I mean like all of those cases could have been healed up two weeks ago and it would still be reported as an outbreak.”
A lot of nursing homes were affected during the November COVID-19 surge that Chelan and Douglas counties saw, he said. People who work in long-term care centers live in the community and if cases are higher in general, the chances they might catch it increase.
“They go home, they take off their PPE (personal protective equipment) because they’re relaxing, but guess what, they’re relaxing in the community,” Butler said. “And then they contract COVID and take it back to work.”