WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD commission on Monday voted to delay scheduled power rate increases for six months due to COVID-19.
Changes to residential electric, water and wastewater rates will now take effect Dec. 1, according to a press release from the PUD. They were previously scheduled to begin June 1.
Residential power customers will see an annual $1.75 increase to their base rates for the next five years, moving the rate from the current $7.70 now to $16.45 in the fifth year. Industrial and commercial customers will see a hike to their base rate in addition to the demand rate and energy rate.
The commission also extended the policy of waiving late fees and not shutting off utility service through the end of July.
The measures are designed to ease financial stress on customers affected by the COVID-19 business shutdowns, according to the release. Customers facing financial setbacks are encouraged to call the PUD to make payment arrangements.
The utility is also considering expanding its financial assistance programs to help residents and businesses. That may come in the form of an expansion of its community-driven “Helping Hand” account or a separate account that would use utility funds, according to the release.
PUD staff are also pursuing a program to assist small business owners affected by the state-mandated business closures issued in March.
“Board members agreed that potential actions should focus on making an impactful and meaningful difference to community members in need while ensuring fair access across the county,” read part of the release.
Power use in the county has seen daily declines of up to 12% since Gov. Jay Inslee issued his Stay Home, Stay Health order in early March, according to the release.
The COVID-19 response has also delayed some PUD projects. Work in the utility’s dam powerhouses is four to six weeks behind schedule, according to the release.
The utility’s fiber expansion efforts are also on hold as crews focus on keeping the core network running.