WENATCHEE — Align your eyes with the on-screen prompt and hold still. If your temperature is under 100.4 degrees, out comes a green sticker with a “well being” checkmark.
Chelan County PUD employees working during the pandemic now run through this process every morning. The utility in July bought six self-serve temperature-check kiosks for use at its facility entrances around the valley. The utility’s offices are still closed to the public so the machines are just for employees.
Around 40% of its 800-person workforce is working from home, but many roles, including linemen, dam staff and maintenance workers, need to keep working in person, spokeswoman Rachel Hansen said.
To help monitor for fever, which is a very common symptom of respiratory infections like COVID-19, the PUD began temperature screenings in the spring.
“At first, we were asking employees to check their temperature at home. Well, not everybody has a thermometer. This was back in March when thermometers were hard to come by,” Hansen said.
Then the PUD set up self-check stations with handheld infrared thermometers at all of its entrances.
“It was all the entrances at eight different facilities. And they’re still there, they’re still around if people would prefer to do that instead,” Hansen said.
Each station has sanitizing products as well as masks and gloves for employees. But they weren’t an ideal long-term solution, Hansen said.
“Part of the reason we wanted to move to this system is we were concerned that even the infrared scanners, which we sanitize when we pick them up, even that creates another place where people can share germs,” she said. “It’s a common touch, even if we’re all sanitizing before and after use. We thought this was a better balance of convenience, user-friendliness, safety and privacy.”
The PUD spent time researching around a dozen similar systems and even weighed the cost of having someone operate the temperature-check stations for a couple hours a day.
The kiosks they settled on are from a company called Wello and cost $7,500 each. They were deployed on July 16 and in four weeks have tallied a collective 2,500 temperature scans.
The PUD opted out of a feature that would store a picture and temperature for each scan. Instead employees are asked to call their supervisor or the human resources department if they have an elevated temperature.
“This machine doesn’t record your face or temperature, we opted out of that feature. So it’s up to the employees to let us know if they have a higher temperature,” Hansen said.