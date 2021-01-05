CHELAN — A senior living center in Chelan is reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases after an outbreak at its center.
Heritage Heights had all negative tests in the last week of December and its residents and staff who were positive with COVID-19 have completed a 14-day quarantine period, Heritage Heights CEO Amanda Ballou said in an email Monday. The center does not re-test positive cases and will continue to test residents and staff until four weeks after its last positive case.
The center is attributing stopping the spread of the virus to the use of disposable gowns, Ballou said. Staff would put on gowns before entering the apartment of infected residents and remove them before exiting the apartment.
If no new cases are discovered the outbreak will be considered cleared by Jan. 19, she said. The senior living center also hopes to start vaccinating by mid-January, which is being offered with help by CVS and Walgreens.