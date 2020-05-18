CHELAN — The city of Chelan is holding a weekly contest for most unique face mask.
Participants can create a mask following each week’s theme and send a photo of themselves wearing the mask to pmichajla@cityofchelan.us or post it to the city’s Facebook page. Entries are due by noon each Tuesday.
Mayor Bob Goedde will announce the weekly winner at 8:10 a.m. each Wednesday on KOZI Radio, where he will also reveal the upcoming week’s theme. Winners and weekly themes will also be posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Weekly winners will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks.