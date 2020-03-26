WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will start a state-mandated child care service for first responders on Monday at Washington Elementary School.
Confluence Health employees and first responders in Wenatchee are encouraged to apply for the service.
Eligible first responders, such as those in the police department, fire department or with ambulance companies, can contact their human resources department to register for childcare, said , Diana Haglund, a district spokeswoman.
Confluence Health employees will be directed to contact the YMCA to register.
The plan is to allow space and staffing for about 60 children, though capacity for children can be expanded in the future, she said. Adequate social distancing at Washington Elementary will be provided.
The public will not be allowed inside of the childcare building and it will be a controlled environment, she said. To follow current COVID-19 safety guidelines, staff will check children’s temperatures in the mornings as children arrive.
Daycare workers will use on-site personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, she said, and procedures to disinfect will be diligently followed.
Once inside, daycare staff will organize small groups of children to be separated out into different classrooms, she said. A reasonable ratio of staff to children will be kept to keep group numbers low.
The YMCA will be rotating recess times for children to help avoid unnecessary contact, she said. Haglund hopes that, with the new daycare in operation, workers “on the front lines” can feel comfortable that their children are being cared for in a safe environment.
Childcare will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The daycare service will provide a school breakfast and lunch.