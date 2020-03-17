WENATCHEE — As students and teachers parted ways Monday for a six-week ordered shutdown, parents weren’t the only ones trying to figure out what will come next.
The message from school officials is stay tuned.
Teachers and school administrators across the region spent last weekend pulling together plans for extended school closure.
They knew a week ago it might be coming, but didn’t know until Gov. Jay Inslee’s press conference Friday that it was happening this week, said North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Michelle Price. The organization provides educational resources to 29 school districts in four counties.
The governor ordered school classrooms statewide closed starting Tuesday through April 24, a measure taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“Our district leaders are working around the clock to take the proclamation details and OSPI’s guidance and applying their local context,” Price said in an email sent at 3:14 a.m. Sunday. She was in communication with several district superintendents at the time, all working to figure out how to provide meals to students, as well as child care, if possible, in addition to figuring out systems for online learning, if possible.
“Learning of the closure at the same time as those out in our community created some big challenges,” she said. “We are expected to have a plan and to be able to communicate and implement it,” but it’s going to take time for all the pieces to come together.
The recommendation, she said, is for districts to treat Tuesday through Friday this week as a “spring break,” giving educators time to create meaningful opportunities and nutritional plans without compromising the health and safety of students and staff.
Some pieces came together faster than others, she said, with no two districts the same.
Most schools by Monday had free lunch distribution plans in place, though some likely will be tweaked as the shutdown continues.
Districts that provided summer food programs in the past had a bit of a head start, Price said.
“Others will be creating a plan with no previous experience or funding to operate such a plan,” she said.
The same variation is true for the child care piece, which is still a work in progress. Most districts expect to have some options by the start of next week.
In the Eastmont School District, limited child care staffed by either Eastmont or YMCA employees, will be offered during regular school hours sometime after March 22, said Superintendent Garn Christensen.
“At this time, we do not have an exact start date,” he said Tuesday. “Eastmont parents who work in EMS or medical services will need to share their child care need with their employer. Employers will then prioritize their list of employees with child care needs and students from this list will be admitted as space allows. Please know these plans are in process and changing daily.”
The other scramble was to figure out online learning options. The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction said districts could provide online learning models as long as they were available to everyone.
That created complications.
“Some districts have operationalized Google classroom and one-to-one devices across the district, some have in certain grade levels, some have not been able to, as of yet,” Price said. “Computer and internet access seems like it should be easy. But we still have places in our state with minimal internet access, no Wi-Fi and their only home computer may be the parent’s phone. District leaders must consider what they are able to provide for all students considering equity and access for all students, students with special needs, highly capable students and English-language learners.”
For many, that meant sending students home without specific lesson plans as they initially had hoped to do. Instead, students received packets similar to what is provided during the holiday or summer breaks and suggestions for accessing other resources that are available.
“At this time, we are not positioned to provide equitable online learning to meet the diverse learning needs that our 7,900 K-12 students have,” Wenatchee School District spokeswoman Diana Haglund said Tuesday.
Students went home with lists of age-appropriate learning resources that parents and caretakers can use to support in-home learning. The packet also is available on the district website, wwrld.us/3aWflKW.
Eastmont is in a similar situation.
“Due to direction from the Office of The Superintendent of Public Instruction, no instruction is to take place unless the district can ensure that all students have equitable access,” Christensen said. “This includes students who do not have internet access at home and those who have specialized learning needs on an IEP (Individualized Education Plan). Eastmont is also not providing advice or recommendations, as our programs generally require teacher support and guidance. A quick internet search of online grade-specific education activities will result in a list of many possibilities that parents can choose from.”
Cashmere’s Vale Elementary School students received what Principal Sean McKenna called “extended learning opportunities that primarily include reading and math resources.”
The packets are designed to give kids a daily routine.
“From this point forward — barring any directives from the government — you can expect written and verbal communication from the school on a weekly basis,” he wrote Monday in a letter to parents.
In Waterville, each student was sent home with a Chromebook as well as paper packets, with plans for “extended learning opportunities” in the form of project-based learning and online formats like ZOOM and YouTube.
“Many classes will use this technology to stay connected with students, teach lessons, provide extended learning opportunities and support our kids,” Superintendent Tabatha Mires wrote Monday in a letter to parents. “We are working with local providers to ensure all students have access to Wi-Fi. We will provide contact information for families to reach out to these providers to set up internet service in the next few days.”
More details will be coming, she said, “as we work to respond and adapt to the new ‘normal’ that will be our teaching and learning for the next six weeks.”
Information about school lunch distribution plans are posted on each school website and Facebook page. Updates on child care offerings also are promised as plans get refined.