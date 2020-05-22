WENATCHEE — Community leaders on Friday filed lawsuits against Gov. Jay Inslee, imploring him to end the COVID-19 state of emergency in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The plaintiffs, led by Jose Cuevas in Chelan County and Dan Sutton in Douglas County, believe there is no longer an emergency and fear the local economy will collapse if non-essential businesses aren’t allowed to reopen soon.
“The emergency order was specifically tied to the danger of hospitals being overrun,” said Joel Ard, attorney for the plaintiffs in both cases. “Thankfully, the data statewide is giving us wonderful news. Nowhere in the state is that presently a danger. The governor can’t just change the terms of his emergency from flattening the curve to no positive cases. According to his own terms, the emergency is over.”
The lawsuits were filed in the superior courts of Chelan and Douglas counties.
This story will be updated.