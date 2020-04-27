WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s and women’s basketball teams saw their 2020 postseasons upended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was a sad development as both teams were thought to have a shot at the Northwest Athletic Conference championship.
Even though colleges and high schools are now closed, the essential business of recruiting has been ongoing at WVC. Rachel Goetz, the women’s basketball coach at WVC, who coached the women to the NWAC title in 2019, said she has been recruiting through a limited window.
“We are recruiting but it’s mostly online, phone calls, a lot of film, lots of Zoom meetings with families of girls and their parents. It has taken on a much different look, but we are recruiting every day,” she said.
Goetz said most programs are recruiting year-round. The list of players she talks to typically expands greatly after state tournaments, all-star games and showcases.
State tournaments were completed in Washington but not in Alaska, she said, so it has been harder to add a lot of kids to her list from up north.
WVC men’s coach Jeremy Harden said he has been adapting to recruiting from home, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I have a first round of guys in mind. I haven’t signed anyone yet. I do have some offers out there," he said. "I’m doing a lot of meetings over Zoom. I do a presentation to all my recruits and their families. I have a pretty good strategy. Hopefully, come May 4, I can get guys on campus and see the facilities.”
Harden said he is big about getting guys on campus.
“I have a high success rate once I can get guys on campus. It’s a bit different in that aspect, but I’ve adapted. I have all my stuff online. I try to give them a virtual tour of the campus. We have some YouTube videos. I have files I individualize for each player,” Harden said. “It’s a little harder, but I’ve found a way to overcome it.”
Goetz said she normally would have been to Alaska three times by now. The WVC women’s coach attends the Alaska state tournament, an exposure camp and she coaches a team camp. As well, she would attend Washington all-star games.
Goetz would also be making player visits, watching them, but also having them on campus, which is probably a bigger piece, she said.
“You make contact with these kids and their goal is to come to campus, meet the girls and play. There have been a lot of video tours of campus, video tours of dorms and apartments, so they can get a sense of what it is like here without actually coming here,” Goetz said.
Harden said he does not get out recruiting much during the season but spring is a big recruiting time for him. While a lot of coaches get to high school games, he instead relies on video, coaching connections and phone calls.
Recruiting so far has been going well, he said.
“I have a couple offers out but I feel good about the guys I’m on. There are a lot of transfers right now. There are guys looking to go to a higher caliber school. It happens every year,” Harden said. “Guys realize that may not be a good fit so they start looking for junior colleges. We are right there with some guys. Hoping to get guys signed in a couple of weeks.”
Connections in San Diego are big for Harden, while Goetz relies on getting players from Alaska. She said this will be the first year a long time she hasn’t signed an Alaskan player.
“That is a bummer for me. We did recruit them. We lost a couple to four-year universities up there,” she said. “They are familiar with the schools. They did not have to visit those schools. They are great players. The fact we were battling against a four-year school shows they are high level. Even without COVID, we risked losing them anyway.”
Goetz is confident her Alaska connection will be back next year. Harden has his eyes on a San Diego player, the brother of current Knight Raquan Everett, who is averaging 28 points a game. He also plans to continue to recruit Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman.
While Harden is still looking to sign players, Goetz has signed five girls, four of which she had on the hook before COVID-19 struck. Goetz said it would feel like a really successful recruiting season if she can sign two more.