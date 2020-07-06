EAST WENATCHEE — A total of 31 workers at Columbia Fruit’s packing facility in East Wenatchee recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Columbia Fruit became aware of the first three positive results between June 25 and 29, according to a company news release. It notified employees of the potential exposure, shut down the production line for deep cleaning, reached out to the affected employees and began contact tracing.
The company then learned another 12 employees had tested positive, the release said. It had all remaining employees at the packing facility tested Thursday at Columbia Valley Community Health and received the results Sunday — 16 were positive and 77 were negative.
All employees who have tested positive are in isolation, according to the release.
“We have been following the guidelines established by the Washington State Department of Health and the Chelan-Douglas Health District to ensure the health and safety of our employees,” owner-manager Mike Wade said in the release. “We will monitor the well-being of those in isolation and will allow individuals to return to work after a 10-day isolation period and if they don’t have any further virus symptoms.”
According to the release, the company began taking many precautionary measures several months ago: social distancing, increased sanitation, mandatory face coverings, daily temperature and symptom checks, monitored hand washing, rotating breaks, break room reconfiguration and additional break room space, and use of physical barriers where social distancing is impossible.