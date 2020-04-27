The Wenatchee World last week launched a new online discussion forum called NABUR.
You can sign up for free by going to wwrld.us/NABUR.
We hope this new conversation hub will be a place for us all to discuss important local issues, including COVID-19. As the pandemic subsides, we'll discuss the other important topics that affect us in NCW.
Where the conversation goes is up to you: Maybe you’ll share your favorite homemade mask designs, discuss the best ways to keep the kids occupied during school closures, or weigh in on the reopening of our economy.
Here are some of the conversations our community has had in the first week. You can weigh in by visiting the platform.
Wearing masks
"Popped into Plaza for a couple of quick things, had mask and gloves, the staff did too but none of the other shoppers did." -Sharon
"So many shoppers are NOT wearing masks. I don't understand their noncompliance in keeping themselves and others safe." - Peggy L.
"Approved masks that actually do some good and filter germs are not easy to buy. I looked online and most are not available until the middle of May. I don't have a sewing machine or other resource. Maybe that's the reason everyone does not wear a mask." - Terry L.
"I ordered masks but they are two weeks out on shipping. They are hard to come by. I finally procured a home made one from a friend." - Tim L.
What restaurants have your used for takeout?
"Many local restaurants have pivoted to takeout and delivery in the past month, which have you used?" - Reilly K.
"Reilly, as the manager of a local small business that has provided BBQ catering and BBQ food at local festivals and events, I have had to pivot our business model to pre ordered dinner meals, three days a week. This is a very tough business model. If our community has the financial capability to support any local small businesses who have had to change their business model to this structure, I encourage them to please do so. This is by far "not" a profitable way to run these businesses, I know this first hand, but for now, it may keep the rents, utilities, licensing and many various business costs persons may not be aware of, caught up and paid." - Valerie
"What is the name/contact info of your business and what is your availability? We love BBQ and we love to support locally!" - Jacqui M.
"You can find us on Instagram, Burch Mountain BBQ. Our pre order menu is announced every weekend and we have the meals available Wed, Thurs, and Fridays. Thank you for asking." - Valerie
Home schooling
"I am curious about how families who suddenly had home schooling dropped in their laps are managing with that. Please let us know your thoughts, insights and feelings.
For us, it has been a difficult challenge, financially and logistically, since we both work. I have a great deal of respect, not only for teachers but also for families that have chosen to do home schooling prior to the current pandemic.
The 1st week with my 3rd level child was eye opening. I would summarize that experience by saying that she has been trained to follow rules and push buttons on a screen, but not to think. She wants the schooling experience to be like YouTube Kids: easy, entertaining, no friction, and assisted. When challenged, she becomes easily frustrated, distracted, and shows little capacity for problem solving. And this using her public schools' own apps and workbooks like Wonders, iReady, or iStation!
The 2nd frustration wrangling w/ the technology. In the iReady app, for example, my daughter is stuck at the 2nd grade level in math. Her teacher says that the algorithm that runs iReady cannot be changed, so she is stuck. This to me is the perfect analogy for the Common Core curriculum. Children are commodified, tagged, and placed in boxes so as to better sort out standardized test parameters. This is not a teaching curriculum - this is a warehouse strategy that panders to the lowest common denominator.
Finally, there is the dysfunctional communication. We have Clever portal and the school district website and the school website and smart phones and text messages and email and Google Classroom and Google Meet and Google Drive, yet we often cannot get our questions answered or get relevant information in a timely fashion.
If my daughter's future career was organized around pushing brightly colored buttons all day, I would not be concerned. But I am seriously worried that the public school educational service we are all paying for is not adequately preparing our children for their future. And I don't think charter schools or simply abandoning public education for private schooling is the answer. I feel we need to have a serious dialog about what a functional public school education would really look like for our children.
What about you? Frustrated, resigned, thriving? Let us know." - Gary T.
