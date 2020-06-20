NCW — The following conversation comes from NABUR, The Wenatchee World’s online discussion forum. You can join the conversation by going to wwrld.us/NABUR.
Chelan and Douglas counties were approved to move to the modified Phase 1 approach of the Stay Safe, Stay Healthy plan. This offers some significant changes regarding retail, restaurants, gatherings and recreation. What changes are you most looking forward to regarding the plan?
“I really need a haircut so I’m looking forward to that. I’d look forward to restaurants re-opening but reading the specifics it sounds like you still can’t get together with friends, only household members.”
— Calvin C.
“I feel so much more comfortable going to Costco as they control the numbers of customers and demand a face mask. Shopping at “Freddie’s” is almost asking to inhale COVID-19! They seem not to care. One checkout person had a mask but only on her mouth. I know eyes and nose and mouth are all entries for COVID-19. I would like a list from the Health District on how they rate the care each store’s management is taking in protecting their customers. It could be a star system like Trip Advisor.”
— Ben K.
“I am all for being innovative for dining out or curbside service. My only concern is there are many people who do not have smartphones or do not want to put the apps on their phones to be able to access menus. Going all technology is discriminatory towards those who still like the paper pencil and there are a lot of people out there.”
— Lynda S.
“I say open back up 100%! We are grown ups and can make our own decisions. We know the facts. So if you have an underlying health condition or if you are worried that you will get sick, then stay home! I think it’s ridiculous to think anyone is going to be able to monitor that every restaurant in Washington state is following this 25% rule! I thought we lived in a free country?”
— Kay
“My question for you is: Do both Chelan and Douglas counties have the capability to test the majority of the people for the virus as well as the means for contact tracing to move us any further down the line to Phase 3 and Phase 4?”
— Kathy M.