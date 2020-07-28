WENATCHEE — Community members, teachers and staff have an opportunity Wednesday evening to comment on the all-online start to the school year being recommended by Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon.
The Wenatchee School Board meets in special session at 6 p.m. to hear Gordon’s plan, take public comment and, possibly, take action on the proposal.
The district announced the online school plan Monday, noting an “alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the community and across the state” that convinced Gordon to move away from earlier hopes of bringing students from preschool through fifth grade into the classrooms this fall, with a rotating schedule of online and in-person classes for older students.
Those who want to address the board need to submit a form before the meeting; the form is available online at bit.ly/3jRjgOc. They will then receive a link to the Zoom meeting to await their turn to speak. Each speaker will have three minutes. The details are posted on the agenda online at wenatcheeschools.org.
Those who just want to observe the proceedings can link to the streamed meeting through the district’s website .
Parents also are invited to a virtual town hall meeting, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, to get more details on the restart plan and a chance to ask specific question. Directions to attend that meeting also are on the district’s website. A recording of the meeting will be posted afterward.
The Eastmont School Board, which also is moving toward an online start to school Aug. 26, is set to formally make a decision at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
Superintendent Garn Christensen presented his recommendation Monday and on Tuesday posted a letter to the community, along with a chart outlining the phased restart. For information, see eastmont206.org.
Other school districts are going through similar decision-making processes. For details, contact your local school district.