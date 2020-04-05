Main developments - Confluence Health CEO issues plea to community - Number of tests, ICU patients increasing - Facility expansion underway - Local ventilators sent to New York

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford on Sunday urged the community to follow social distancing measures to protect medical staff and prevent the local health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

Rutherford said he drove by several large grocery and hardware stores Saturday and saw crowds of shoppers buying non-essential items.

“I saw what people were carrying out of the store and it was not essential things. It was plants, paint, irrigation pipe, sand, that kind of stuff,” he said in an interview Sunday. “And it made me angry. There are nurses and physicians and respiratory therapists and all other kinds of staff in this hospital right now with people sitting up there on a ventilator fighting for their lives with this illness.”

After the experience, he called Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling.

Kling and Health Officer Francis Collins on Saturday sent a letter addressed to "essential businesses" that warned it would begin patrols to ensure compliance with social distancing.

In the letter, the health district said it would first seek voluntary compliance. But businesses that don’t cooperate could be shut down.

Rutherford also called Rufus Woods, the former publisher of The Wenatchee World and a current columnist. World columnists operate independently from newsroom staff.

The pair went to high school together and remain friends, Rutherford said. “I just said, ‘Rufus, I need some help to know how to get this word into the community because right now is the time to do something.’”

Citing his conversation with Rutherford, Woods posted on his personal Facebook page urging people to take social distancing seriously. The post had hundreds of comments, shares and reactions as of Sunday afternoon.

The heightened attention is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the North Central Washington area, Rutherford said in a Sunday interview.

“We aren’t as a community taking it seriously enough,” he said. “I am no epidemiologist, obviously, but I think we are at a point in this community over the next week or two to decide, ‘Are we going to be like New York City with an overwhelmed health care system and a number of people dying? Or are we going to stay home, stay distanced and hope that this thing fades out and become less of a tragedy?”

NCW had 134 confirmed cases of the virus as of Sunday afternoon and four reported deaths. Confluence Health on Thursday reopened its drive-thru testing site and expects that number to rise due to the broader testing.

On Thursday and Friday, around 85 tests were taken at the site and 8 to 10 positive results have returned, spokesman Andrew Canning said Sunday. There are still around 30 results pending.

In total, Confluence Health has tested 877 people, received back 46 positive results, 802 negatives and the remainder are pending, Canning said.

As the virus has spread in the area, Confluence Health has also seen a marked increase in the number of people requiring hospitalization and ventilation.

There were 18 COVID-19 patients being treated in isolation at Central Washington Hospital, which Confluence Health operates, on Sunday. Eleven were confirmed positives and the other seven had results pending. Most are local, but some patients from outside the area have been admitted.

That’s up from three admitted patients two weeks ago. Nine of the current admitted patients are on ventilators, a life-support device that pushes air into a person's lungs.

The organization has been working to double its intensive care unit capacity and soon hopes to have space to treat up to 40 patients, Rutherford said.

A previously undeveloped space in Central Washington Hospital is now being outfitted as another potential treatment area, he said. That would bring the total capacity to around 65 patients.

Confluence Health on March 28 received 50 Federal Emergency Management Agency ventilators from Washington state’s supply.

But Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced it would send 80% of its ventilators to New York, where the virus has overwhelmed the health care system, The Seattle Times reported.

Rutherford said Confluence Health will also send 40 of its ventilators to New York and keep 10. That will leave the organization with around 50, including its previous equipment stock.

“We found alternative ways to provide ventilatory support without using the FEMA ventilators and it appears more prudent to send them to New York at this moment,” he said.

If the local need for ventilation exceeds 50, Confluence Health will turn to other regional health care providers, the state or even back to FEMA for more equipment, he said.

But Confluence Health’s main limitation is staff availability, Rutherford said.

“It’s great to have the machines, but you have to have the people who know how to use them. Staff is our most precious resource at this moment,” he said. “That’s why I come back to the plea for the social distancing so we don’t get to that point. We don’t have to get to that point if we do this right.”

Rutherford said many community members and businesses have done a great job of limiting interaction, but people need to put “all their effort” into slowing the virus’ spread in NCW.

“We have no drugs, we have no vaccine,” he said. “So social distancing is the only thing we have that we can do to keep this from more-tragically impacting this community.”