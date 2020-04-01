WENATCHEE — Confluence Health is considering temporary pay cuts for 300 physicians and 170 advanced practice practitioners due to declining revenue from postponed medical services.
The proposal, which has not been made official, calls for a 7% pay cut for three months. A decision on whether to move forward with the plan is expected in the “next few weeks,” Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford said Wednesday.
The Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, an independent branch of Confluence Health that specifically oversees physicians, is expected to discuss the proposal in a board meeting next week.
The medical group would make the decision on pay cuts for physicians and Confluence Health’s leadership team would decide on the advanced practice practitioners, Rutherford said. Two organizations have a combined 4,200 employees.
Confluence Health’s eight executive leadership team members have taken 10% pay cuts for at least the next three months, Rutherford said. Those are the only pay cuts in the organization that have been officially enacted.
No other employee groups are being considered for pay reduction and layoffs are not being discussed at this point, Rutherford said.
The physicians and advanced practice practitioners were told about the change in an email from Confluence Health Chief Medical Officer Stuart Freed Tuesday evening.
The email, which was provided to The Wenatchee World by an employee, said the decision to reduce pay had already been made. Rutherford said Wednesday that the email was premature and the plan is only under consideration.
Those two employee groups are being considered because many members are paid with a production-based model that’s directly affected by the reduced services, Rutherford said. The other employees in those groups receive fixed salaries.
To make the pay equitable, salaried physicians and advanced practice practitioners would receive the same pay reductions as their production-based-pay colleagues, Rutherford said.
“We are incredibly appreciative and proud of the work the APPs and physicians are doing to try to maintain the health of the community through this,” he said. “... It’s a village that makes this organization work and we’re doing our best to take care of all of our employees through this time so that we are able to, again, work effectively when this crisis is completed.”
It’s possible the pay deficit could be paid back at the end of the year, depending on when elective medical care resumes, according to the Tuesday email to employees.
Confluence Health on March 17 postponed all elective surgeries and many in-person visits to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19 and preserve personal protective equipment. Gov. Jay Inslee two days later officially ordered all non-urgent procedures in the state be halted.
That’s led to reduced revenue for the organization, Rutherford said.
“Certainly, as with every business in the country or in the world, everybody has expenses that are ongoing and revenues that are not matching them,” he said. “And we are no different, but we do have some cash reserves and we do have some pieces that we are exploring in the new stimulus bill that was passed.”
Confluence Health does expect most delayed medical care to be performed once the bulk of the outbreak has passed, Rutherford said.
“What is being delayed right now is not being canceled,” he said. “There will need to be additional work to ‘catch up’ when the current crisis is passed because we need to maintain the health of the community long-term.”