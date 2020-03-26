WENATCHEE — Confluence Health is reminding the public to continue to seek treatment for potentially serious medical issues.
The organization — along with most other health care providers in the state — this month suspended elective surgeries and many other in-person visits to free up resources for and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, the organization has noticed some people are delaying treatment for what could be serious symptoms, CEO Peter Rutherford said.
For example, chest or abdominal pain, stroke symptoms or acute vision changes could all be signs of a serious medical issue that requires treatment, he said.
“The trend that we’re seeing start, and I would only call it a trend, is that people may be delaying what you would consider traditional health care needs for urgent conditions,” he said. “... And then, it goes too long and the care that’s needed is more intensive or more risky if we had dealt with it a day or two ago.”
People who are unsure whether their symptoms or preexisting conditions require immediate attention are asked to call their doctor or Confluence Health’s main number (509) 663-8711.
“Whoever you’re talking to as a practitioner will listen to figure out ‘Is this something that the individual needs to be seen face-to-face for or not?’” Rutherford said. “If it is, then we’re going to have people come into the office or come into the emergency room or whatever is appropriate.”
Confluence Health is now treating some patients over the phone or video conference, Rutherford said.
Patients with urgent medical needs are still being treated at outpatient facilities and Central Washington Hospital. Patients and visitors are being screened at all facilities and staff are spending extra time sanitizing common areas, Chief Medical Officer-elect Jason Lake said Thursday.
“We’re here to help them make the decision about what the right level of visit is for them. And if they have to come in, we’re taking a lot of effort to keep our facilities safe for them to do that,” he said.