WENATCHEE — Confluence Health has tested 18 patients for possible cases of COVID-19 and received 13 negative results, including one staff member.

The staff member developed symptoms consistent with a possible case of the novel coronavirus after coming into contact with a patient who later tested positively for the illness, Confluence Health chief medical officer-elect Jason Lake said Monday.

That staff member was tested and returned a negative result, he said.

The organization is still monitoring other staff members who were potentially exposed to the patient during their one-week stay in Central Washington Hospital, Lake said. The organization wouldn't say how many staff members are on that list.

The patient, a Quincy resident in their 80s, was not isolated for the two days between their admission on Feb. 29 and March 2, when testing criteria changed.

The patient died from the virus Saturday. They’re still the only NCW resident to test positively for the virus.

“We do have a rigorous process for tracking employees who were exposed to that patient,” Lake said.

Hospital staff who are asymptomatic will continue working as normal, he said. Any staff members with minor symptoms that don’t meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing are being sent home to self-monitor.

There are still testing results pending for three in-patient cases and one out-patient case, Lake said. All of the organization’s samples are being sent to the University of Washington’s virology lab.

“From every indication we have, the University of Washington, primarily, has really done a great job of increasing their testing capabilities,” he said. “We’ve seen that reflected in improved turnaround times for testing.”

As recently as last week the lab took around four days to turn around results, Lake said. That’s now down to around 48 hours.