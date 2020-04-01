WENATCHEE — A Confluence Health employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the first known health care worker in Chelan or Douglas counties with the illness.

The employee is a Grant County resident who works at a Confluence Health facility in Chelan County, spokesman Andrew Canning said Wednesday.

The employee doesn’t work in an in-patient department, but no further information about the person’s identity or workplace will be released due to privacy concerns, Canning said.

The person is recovering at home in isolation, he said.

Confluence Health does not believe the employee was exposed to a patient infected with COVID-19, Canning said. The person’s possible exposure to other patients is also believed to be low.

The Grant County Health District has been notified and is working to identify close contacts the person may have had, he said.

The person was one of four new cases reported by the Grant County Health District Wednesday. There are now 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Central Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.