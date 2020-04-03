WENATCHEE — Confluence Health is doubling its intensive care unit capacity to treat up to 40 COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory issues who may require ventilation.

The organization also reopened its drive-thru testing site Thursday and has around 1,300 testing kits on hand, Chief Medical Officer-elect Jason Lake said Friday. Otherwise-healthy people with respiratory infection symptoms can once again be tested at the site, which was closed two weeks ago due to a lack of testing supplies and long turnaround times.

Since that time, Confluence Health has received more testing kits from a supplier in California and the University of Washington, Lake said.

“As our testing supplies improved and the University of Washington was able to handle an increased number of tests and maintain their acceptable turnaround times, we felt that it was the right time to reopen that,” he said of the drive-thru. “So we should be able to get some more information about the presence of COVID out in the community.”

Forty-seven people were tested at the drive-thru site Thursday. People who’d like to be tested are asked to call the Confluence Health COVID-19 hotline, (509) 663-8711.

While it was closed, only seniors and people with underlying health issues qualified for testing.

A total of 101 people in North Central Washington had confirmed cases of the illness as of Friday afternoon. Two deaths had been reported in Chelan County and one in Grant County.

Confluence Health is also doubling ICU capacity at Central Washington Hospital to treat the most serious cases of the illness.

Nine confirmed COVID-19 patients were being treated at the hospital on Friday. Another eight admitted patients have been tested and are awaiting results. All 17 are being kept in isolation, Lake said.

That’s up from three admitted COVID-19 patients on March 23. But most people who develop the virus won’t require hospitalization, Lake said.

“Certainly, we’ve seen the number of people admitted with COVID increase. I think that’s probably proportional to the number of people in the community with COVID, many of which are managed at home. So I think they’ve grown proportionally,” he said.

The hospital has the equipment and space to treat dozens more patients. It received 50 ventilators from the state Saturday, upping its total to more than 90.

With the reduction in elective surgeries and non-urgent care, there’s also bed space available. The hospital’s average daily census has dropped from around 150 patients to between 90-110, Lake said.

Right now, the hospital’s main limitation is staffing. ICU and ventilated patients require a high level of nurse care and respiratory therapy, Lake said.

“Part of this staffing model to expand the number of ICU beds that we have is really repurposing some of our other staff, our out-patient nurses into in-patient roles,” he said. “We’re starting a process to get those people trained now. We’ve just been really appreciative of our staff’s willingness to take on what may be different roles and responsibilities if and when this surge comes.”

With those organizational changes, the hospital should be able to treat around 40 isolated ICU patients. Increasing the facility’s capacity is Confluence Health’s “main area of focus now,” Lake said.

If ICU needs go higher than 40 patients, Confluence Health will work with other area health care providers and the state to manage the caseload, Lake said.

“At the current time, we don’t think we have the staffing model to take care of 90 or 100 ventilated patients,” he said.

Plans to create a regional medical response are underway and Confluence Health is communicating regularly with those other providers, Lake said. The state is also considering deploying regional centers to manage the flow and transportation of patients in Eastern Washington.

“We’ve been talking about those issues. ‘How do we manage the flow of patients? What do we do if get to a crisis standard of care where we’ve really exceeded our resources to take care of patients?’” he said.