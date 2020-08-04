WENATCHEE — More than 400 people a day now visit Confluence Health’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Wenatchee.
The organization’s call center, which triages people before they’re referred to the drive-thru, is fielding around 500-600 calls per day.
As of Monday afternoon, Confluence Health had tested a total of 22,537 people since the pandemic began, with the vast majority of those coming from the drive-thru, Chief Medical Officer-elect Dr. Jason Lake said Monday. Tests are also conducted before surgeries or other procedures, but those represent a small percentage of the total count.
Of those, a total of 1,996 positive results have returned: a pandemic-to-date positive percentage of 8.9%. Some people are tested multiple times, but Confluence Health removed the duplicates from these figures.
Testing volume has increased significantly across North Central Washington, but the area’s case spike is also tied to an increase in the rate of positive test results.
“Over the past several weeks, we’ve run about a 15% positivity rate and that’s been pretty consistent across patients in all four of our counties,” he said. “So you can see that 8.9% is representative of an average of our current higher positivity and when we were down in the 2-3% positivity.”
Last week 332, or 12.71%, of the 2,613 total tests conducted in Chelan and Douglas counties returned positive, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. It’s the second-highest positive rate recorded and the highest was 14.38% the week before.
Confluence Health, the health district and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Recovery Council last month teamed up to conduct random testing of 250 residents in the valley. The goal was to identify the rate of infection in the general community.
Two of those tests returned positive and one was indeterminate, which was treated as a positive, chamber Executive Director Shiloh Burgess told The Wenatchee World last week.
At a little more than 1%, it’s a lower positive return rate since people who qualify for a test at the drive-thru site either already show signs of a respiratory infection — including fever, cough, etc. — or have been in contact with a COVID-positive person.
Some of Confluence’s testing has returned much higher positive rates. Its jointly operated drive-thru site in Brewster had 106 of 351 tests come back positive for COVID-19 — a 30.2% infection rate, spokesman Andrew Canning said Tuesday.
The number of admitted COVID-19 patients at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee has fluctuated between 20 and 26 over the past two weeks. As of Monday, there were 20 hospitalizations, seven of which were patients in the ICU.
A total of eight Chelan County residents and five Douglas County residents with the virus have died since the pandemic started, according to health district data.