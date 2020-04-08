OMAK — Confluence Health on Wednesday began operating a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at its Omak clinic.
Patients will follow the same process used at the organization's existing site in Wenatchee. Okanogan County residents interested in getting tested for the virus are asked to call the Confluence Health COVID-19 hotline, (509) 663-8711.
The site will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, spokesman Andrew Canning said Wednesday.
The drive-thru testing will help health officials better monitor community spread of the virus, Confluence Health Chief Medical Officer-elect Jason Lake said.
The Wenatchee location reopened last week and tested 113 people Monday, Canning said.
In total, Confluence Health has tested 1,153 people since the outbreak began. As of Wednesday, it had received back 67 positive results, 1,053 negatives and still had 33 pending, Canning said.
There were 19 patients being treated in isolation at its Central Washington Hospital location Wednesday. Of those, 13 have received positive COVID-19 results and the rest had tests pending, Canning said. All but four were on ventilators.
The organization has seen the number of hospitalizations plateau in the past few days. The next week or so will be critical to see if that plateau continues or begins to trend up or down, Lake said.
The overall percentage of positive results from community testing has remained fairly consistent, he said.