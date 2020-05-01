WENATCHEE — Confluence Health is asking the community to continue to craft and donate homemade masks for patients visiting its facilities.
The organization expects to increase the range of non-urgent services it will provide over the coming weeks. It’s requesting 5,000 masks for patients visiting its facilities for those expanded services, according to a Friday press release.
Masks can be dropped off at the Confluence Health Foundation office, 518 N. Chelan Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to its website.
For more information and any questions, contact the foundation at (509) 436-6275.
Information on mask making is also available at confluencehealth.org.
“Your generosity will help our physicians, nurses and other patient care team members stay safe while providing critical medical care,” read part of the release. “We cannot do this without the support of our community, and we feel blessed that so many are helping us take on the challenges caused by the COVID pandemic.”
The organization has offered to repay the cost of mask-making supplies. Receipts can also be dropped off at the Confluence Health Foundation office and will be forwarded to Confluence Health for reimbursement, according to the release.