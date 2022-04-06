WENATCHEE — Central Washington Hospital was ranked among the best according to the latest checkup report from the Washington Health Alliance.
The Washington Health Alliance, a nonprofit organization looking to improve the state's healthcare system, released its latest ranking of 325 medical groups in the state.
The Alliance used medical claim data for 2020 and a standardized measure across several categories — prevention and screening, care for chronic diseases, and lastly coordinated and appropriate cost-effective care — to give a "Quality Composite Score."
The score serves to compare the performance in primary care services of medical groups across the state.
Due to population differences, the Alliance separates the rankings between medical groups commercially and Medicaid-insured.
In the Medicaid category, Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital and Clinics ranked third in the state with a composite percentile of 77.49% which means that the Alliance estimates performance would exceed about 77% of all other medical groups.
The Confluence Health Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics was ranked 11th in the commercial section with a composite percentile of 57.06%. The Alliance noted in its ranking that more than 50%of patients at the hospital have Medicaid coverage.
