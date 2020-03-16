WENATCHEE — Confluence Health will postpone all elective surgeries and reschedule most in-person appointments beginning Tuesday in the latest bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Confluence Health, the region’s largest healthcare provider, will also screen visitors at all of its facilities across North Central Washington, CEO Peter Rutherford said Monday. People with symptoms consistent with possible COVID-19 won’t be allowed to visit.

The operational change is expected to last six weeks.

Emergency surgeries or urgent care for people with serious conditions will continue during that time frame, Rutherford said.

“We want to keep our staff safe and still able to work. We want to keep the patients safe and reduce their risk of getting infected,” he said.

The organization will reassign some staff members during the change, but no layoffs are expected, Rutherford said.

“We are anticipating no layoffs at all. Obviously all of the what you would consider usual healthcare needs of the community still need to be met and this infection will only add to that,” he said. “So we will need everybody we’ve got. Some people will be doing a different duty for a period of time to help us through this.”

Patients who have appointments or elective surgeries scheduled in the next few weeks will be contacted directly to postpone. They can also call Confluence Health at (509) 663-8711 to reschedule.

The organization is also setting up a system for phone calls or video conferencing to treat some patients who have behavioral health issues or chronic diseases like diabetes or asthma, Rutherford said.

All of the facilities in the Confluence Health network will be limited to one or two public entrances and all visitors will be screened for infection symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea and shortness of breath.

“If individuals have any of those symptoms, we will be triaging them with our triage line to determine where we could best provide the care that they need,” Rutherford said.

At the organization’s two hospitals in Wenatchee, Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital, patients will only be allowed one visitor at a time.

Visitors also must be over 18. Visitation won’t be allowed for COVID-19 patients, spokesman Andrew Canning said.

Columbia Valley Community Health on Friday announced that it would also be postponing non-urgent appointments.

The goal is to keep staff members safe and slow community spread, said Jason Lake, Confluence Health’s chief medical officer-elect.

“We know that once a virus gets a foothold in a community, it becomes much more difficult to slow the spread,” he said Monday. “Social distancing measures are much more effective when they are implemented early and applied broadly throughout the community. That’s why we’re taking these steps.”