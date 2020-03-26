NCW — Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea said he contacted the governor’s office Wednesday to get clarification on what an order halting most construction meant for the city.
Wastewater treatment plant upgrades are considered essential, so that work will continue. But the plan to implement paid parking downtown isn’t, so it’s on hold for now.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive provides exceptions for construction related to essential services previously outlined in his shutdown order, as well as public purposes connected to public entities, government functions and facilities.
“Our upgrade to our water meters is delayed due to logistics of getting the bid documents in and opened publicly, but would also be considered an essential government service as it deals with our ability to provide adequate and safe and efficient water to our residents,” Florea said. “However, that was not far enough along and so is paused until we can address the bid process.”
Chelan County Public Works projects currently underway related to transportation are an essential activity, said Jill FitzSimmons, spokeswoman and special projects coordinator for the department. Those include improving the intersections of West Malaga Road with McEldowney and Golf Course roads and replacing the West Cashmere Bridge.
FitzSimmons said contractors for both projects must submit a plan to the county on how they’ll implement social distancing and other health protections.
In Wenatchee, sewer pipe replacement should begin April 6, said Senior Engineer Jeremy Hoover. The first part will be on Thurston Avenue east from Mission Street through Wenatchee Avenue next to Columbia Station.
The second part should begin in late April and will be on Second Street west from Chelan to Buchannan avenues, Hoover said.
Public Works Director Rob Jammerman said it looks like the remodel of the old City Hall for the Social Security Administration will also continue, as it’s federal work and deemed essential.
But on the parks side, there have been several postponements.
“We are just in the middle of doing some work up at the pool,” said Dave Erickson, Wenatchee’s parks, recreation and cultural services director. “We removed an old wading pool and some concrete. We were about halfway done with that. That one has been postponed. We were installing artwork down at Hale Park, and that’s been postponed. The Lincoln Park project, which really was too bad because we had geologists, archaeologists, engineers. We had all these people lined up to go out and do test pits out there so we could get going on construction on that, and that one’s been postponed now too.”
However, he said, engineering for the new Kenzie’s Landing trailhead is continuing. Phase II of Hale Park improvements is set to go out to bid the first week of April, and a project to improve Chase Park should also go out to bid in the next week or two.
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said the order doesn’t affect current projects. Schools are included in the list of essential services during the shutdown.
Construction on Chelan County Fire District 1’s new station on North Wenatchee Avenue next to Joe’s Log Cabin is also continuing as normal.
“The infrastructure of the fire station is desperately needed for service to the fire district, and we’re in limbo without it being complete, both operationally and financially,” Fire Chief Brian Brett said. “We consider it essential based on what we’ve read from the governor’s proclamation, and the construction company is taking all of their internal measures to keep separation and decontamination among their employees. They’re taking all the appropriate measures on their part.”